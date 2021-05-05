CALEDONIA – A Chicago man was charged with harming a woman in a domestic dispute at an apartment here in April.

Walter L. Cosby, 22, of Chicago, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with felony intimidation, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. All of the charges carry domestic abuse and repeat offender penalties.

According to the criminal complaint, Caledonia Police investigated an assault that took place at an apartment in the 200 block of North Main Street on April 11. The woman who lived there told police that she had Cosby were previously in a dating relationship and formerly lived together in Illinois. Cosby was at the residence “because she wanted to rekindle their relationship.” He arrived on April 10 and stayed the night.

When the woman asked him to leave the next day, because she had to go to work, Cosby reportedly became upset and flipped over a card table. He then struck her with a closed fist and tossed her to the ground. While on the ground, the woman said that Cosby placed his hands on her neck and strangled her “for approximately one minute,” the complaint stated. When she freed herself and tried to call police, she said Cosby took her phone. He also threw her into the bedroom wall.

After the woman was able to get Cosby out of the residence, he was able to reenter the building passing two secured doors. He forced her apartment door by kicking it.

Based on the woman’s statements, a warrant was issued for Cosby’s arrest, according to online court records. He was in custody on Tuesday and made an initial court appearance where a signature bond was set at $5,000. Cosby was also ordered to have no contact with the woman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

For more police and fire stories, follow the Racine County Eye by becoming a subscriber. Click here for more stories.

Rating: 5 out of 5.