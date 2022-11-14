MOUNT PLEASANT — A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing more than 25 years behind bars for the alleged attempt to lure a 16-year-old girl into a sexual relationship with him.

Ricky Brown was charged Friday, Nov. 11, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of child enticement and one misdemeanor count each of a third offense of operating under the influence and driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 27 years in prison or $104,500 in fines.

The criminal complaint: 16-year-old girl reports attempted enticement

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl reported to Mount Pleasant Police text messages from Brown that explicitly stated he wanted to have sex with her. With the girl’s mother’s permission, an officer posed as the 16-year-old and continued the conversation with Brown, confirming that he knew the girl was 16 and that any relationship would have to remain a secret. The officer and Brown arranged to meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Drozd Park at the end of the girl’s school day.

When Brown arrived at the park, he was taken into custody and noticeably drunk, the complaint continues. He was first transported to MPPD for field sobriety tests that he failed and a breathalyzer that indicated a blood alcohol level of .21. Brown was booked into the Racine County Jail after a warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw.

Brown was assigned a $25,000 cash bond and ordered not to have any contact with the girl and to not possess or consume alcohol. He will next be in court on Nov. 16 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

