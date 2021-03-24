RACINE – A $10,000 cash bond was set on Wednesday for Jonathan W. Vaughn, 39, of Racine. Earlier this week, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Vaughn with two counts of homicide by vehicle connected with a fatal traffic accident in Caledonia in November 2019.

The first charge filed against Vaughn was homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Vaughn also had prior intoxicant-related convictions. The second charge was homicide by vehicle-use of a controlled substance. Both charges are felonies. Upon conviction, each charge carries a 40-year prison sentence and/or a $100,000 fine. Vaughn also faces additional penalties for being a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Caledonia Police responded to North Green Bay Road and Louise Lane early on Nov. 1, 2019. A Volkswagen Jetta veered off the road and struck a tree, ejecting Anthony Price, 36, who died at the scene.

Vaughn suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a Milwaukee hospital by a Flight for Life helicopter, according to Racine County Eye archives.

Vaughn “appeared to be extremely emotional and claimed several times that he (Price) was the one driving the vehicle,” the complaint stated. He also admitted to consuming alcohol and police observed that “his eyes were glassy and bloodshot his speech was thick and slurred.”

Investigation of the vehicle proves otherwise

Further investigation by police showed that bloodstains found on the vehicle’s passenger-side airbags belonged to Price and that bloodstains on the driver’s side airbag were from Vaughn, according to the complaint. A toxicology report indicated that Vaughn’s blood sample, taken after the crash, contained alcohol, cannabinoids, and cocaine.

According to the complaint, Vaughn has been in state custody for other criminal convictions since March 12, 2020. The latest criminal complaint was issued March 17 and an arrest warrant was issued for Vaughn on Monday.

Vaughn made an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon where the cash bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is also scheduled for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.