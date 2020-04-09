UNION GROVE – Robert C. Moorehead, 63, of Union Grove, remained in the Racine County Jail on Thursday on a variety of charges related to an assault on family members in an apartment here Monday afternoon. That assault left another man with a head wound caused by a large bread knife.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch ordered that Moorehead be held on a $10,000 bond.

Moorehead, whose address is listed in a criminal complaint document as 460 Mill Avenue #102, Union Grove, was formally charged with:

Mayhem – use of a dangerous weapon

Aggravated battery – use of a domestic weapon

Obstructing an officer

Disorderly conduct

The aggravated battery charge (a felony) and the disorderly conduct charge (a misdemeanor) include domestic abuse penalties, according to the charging document.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Union Grove apartment on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a male having cut another male. The criminal complaint states that upon the deputies’ arrival, a female ran out of the apartment, screaming hysterically. She told officers that her uncle, Moorehead, had injured her father, who was not named in the document.

The document stated that the injured man was lying on the floor, applying pressure to his head as Moorehead “was anxiously pacing with a blank stare on his face and appearing very agitated.” The injured man crawled out of the apartment through a sliding glass door. He was taken to Ascension All Saints Health Care in Racine for treatment of a 5-inch cut on his forehead.

Deputies used a taser to subdue Moorehead, who refused to comply with commands to put his hands up and exit the apartment, according to the document. Moorehead also admitted to deputies that he had been drinking vodka.

The man who was injured later told deputies that he believed Moorehead had been drinking and was getting loud while they watched television with his daughter. When he told Moorehead that he would call the police, Moorehead became more aggravated and pushed him from behind. The two men struggled in the doorway to the bathroom where the knife assault took place.

The woman who called emergency dispatch told officers that Moorehead was her uncle and had been living with her and her father. On Monday afternoon, Moorehead became upset after he was told by her father to stop being loud, according to the criminal complaint document.

The woman said that Moorehead stated, “I will stab you” and that she saw him go into the apartment’s kitchen, grab a knife and follow her father to the bathroom. As the two men struggled, she saw Moorehead push the knife across her father’s forehead. As she tried to pull her father out of the bathroom, she feared that Moorehead would come after her, so she locked herself in her bedroom and called police, according to the criminal complaint.

A status conference has been set for Status conference for 8:30 a.m. May 28.