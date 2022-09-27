A 34-year-old Racine man is facing just over a decade in prison after allegedly committing several domestic abuse crimes, including battery and criminal property damage.

Allen Judon was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of substantial battery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. All charges carry domestic abuse and repeater enhancers. He faces up to 11 years in prison or $41,000 in fines if convicted.

Because he has a felony conviction within the last five years, Judon could have an additional 14 years in prison tacked onto any sentence he might receive.

According to the criminal complaint, Judon was seen by another woman striking his girlfriend and throwing her against her car, causing her to lose consciousness when the trio attended a party on September 24. He took her car and left the scene, and the second woman feared he would return to his girlfriend’s home and harm her children.

When police went to the girlfriend’s home, they learned Judon was in the house, but he refused to unlock the door for officers. According to the criminal complaint, police breached the door out of concern for the children and escorted them to safety. One of the children said Judon was in the basement, where he was apprehended after breaking a window in an escape attempt.

Judon was assigned a $15,000 cash bond and ordered not to have any contact with his girlfriend. He will next be in court on October 5 for his preliminary hearing.