A Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison for the alleged sexual assault of a girl when she was just seven years old.

Christopher N. Lindeke, 39, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with a single count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison. The state takes child sexual abuse so seriously, that there is no monetary penalty assigned to this charge.

Sexual assault complaint

According to the criminal complaint, in 2014, Lindeke forced a 7-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him while her mother was not at home and told her not to tell anyone. The girl first told her mother about the sexual assault on or about June 7, 2022, and during a forensic interview provided clear details to investigators. She said it only happened the one time.

When police questioned Lindeke, at first he denied the abuse took place, but he eventually confirmed the same details the girl described, the complaint continues. He also admitted instructing the girl not to tell anyone.

Lindeke was assigned a $20,000 cash bond and ordered not to have any contact with the girl or with any minors. He will next be in court on July 6 for his preliminary hearing.

Editor’s note: The original article had Lindeke’s age as 41. It has been updated with the correct age of 39. The Racine County Eye apologizes for the error.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.