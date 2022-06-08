A Racine man is facing almost 2 decades behind bars after allegedly stalking a woman for months.

Antonio Wilder-Lackey, Jr. was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of stalking and a host of misdemeanor charges: 11 counts of bail jumping, seven counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of theft, and one count each of cocaine possession and criminal damage to property. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and/or up to $162,000 in fines.

Alleged stalking, theft and more

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police in March three times to report that Wilder-Lackey was at her residence and unwelcome. He was intoxicated, stole the woman’s registration and title out of her car and threw a car seat at her, then followed her as she drove through the city, respectively. She also blocked his number but continued to get multiple calls from a blocked number, including while the woman spoke to the police. Wilder-Lackey was gone by the time officers arrived, so he was not apprehended.

The woman was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) on March 31, the same day Wilder-Lackey followed her through the city, the complaint continues, but it had not been served yet. The woman called police repeatedly in the months of April and May to report Wilder-Lackey at her home, including one incident during which he smashed the windshield of her car with a rock.

Temporary restraining order fails

Because the TRO was never successfully served on Wilder-Lackey, it was considered void as of May 31. When someone files for – and is granted – a TRO, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is the local authority that delivers TROs and a number of other court summonses. Deputies attempted to serve Wilder-Lackey a number of times, but when they were unable to locate him, the TRO was eventually vacated. Once her TRO was canceled because it wasn’t served, the woman had the choice to ask for an extension, file for a new order, or to drop the matter entirely.

Stalking continues

Police were called again to the woman’s home on June 5 because Wilder-Lackey was at her door. He was taken into custody. When he was searched, officers found a folded $10 bill with a small amount of cocaine, the complaint continues.

Online court records indicate various cases were filed against him because of his alleged harassment, and bench warrants were issued for his arrest. Those cases have since been dismissed because all charges have been combined in the current case against him.

Wilder-Lackey was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with the woman. He will next be in court on June 15 for his preliminary hearing.

Stalking defined

According to the Wisconsin State Legislature (940.32), stalking is defined as “a series of 2 or more acts carried out over time, however short or long, that show a continuity of purpose” for maintaining proximity (through various methods) to the victim.

