STURTEVANT — A 40-year-old man is facing the next four years in prison for stalking after he allegedly left threatening notes on a female neighbor’s car and door and confronted her in person.

Jeffrey Friso, of Sturtevant, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. He faces up to four years in prison or $12,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police on Sept. 8 to report she feared for her safety after Friso left a threatening note for her written on the back of paper addressed to him about being on probation. She said he put it on her door in response to her reporting an incident to their landlord during which Friso struggled to walk up the stairs. He was pounding the walls, yelling, and slamming things.

Officers returned to the building later that same day for another note from Friso accusing the woman of parking her car in a spot not reserved for her and threatening her again. The maintenance worker for the building confirmed they feared for the woman’s safety and that of another single woman living there, too. Two days later, on Sept. 10, the woman called police for a third time, to report that Friso got in her face to say she disrespected him and “we don’t call the cops around here.”

Friso was assigned a $500 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the woman, including her residence. He will next be in court on Sept. 28 for his preliminary hearing.

