RACINE – A Racine man is accused of breaking into a car to steal a woman’s purse and using her debit cards at area retailers.

Raymundo Izaguirre, 43, was charged Aug. 31 in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of personal identity theft, one misdemeanor count each of theft and criminal damage to property, and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 16-1/2 years in prison or up to $80,000 in fines.

Purse, debit cards stolen from car

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported that someone broke into her car on July 29 while she was at Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, and stole her purse. Both of her debit cards were inside the handbag, and one was used successfully at Harbor Freight Tools.

Two unsuccessful attempts were recorded at Home Depot. Video from the store shows a light-colored minivan enter the parking lot and a man and a boy exit the vehicle. The man tried to use one of the woman’s cards to purchase almost $800 in merchandise, and when it was declined, he tried to use the second one but was declined as well.

Investigators determined the man was Izaguirre, and video from Walmart shows the same man parked near the woman’s car when the purse was stolen.

Izaguirre was assigned a $5,000 signature bond and ordered to stay away from Walmart, Harbor Freight Tools, and Home Depot. He will next be in court on Sept. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

