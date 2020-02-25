RACINE, WI – A man who caused a disturbance and damaged property at a homeless shelter was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after an incident on Feb. 22.

Clint Laycock, 38, of Racine, faces up to four years, nine months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted on both counts.

Laycock made an initial appearance Feb. 24 in Racine County Circuit Court. He was released on bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, 200 DeKoven Ave., on Feb. 22 after receiving a report regarding a disruptive resident.

HALO staff told Racine Police that Laycock appeared intoxicated and became agitated when he called his girlfriend and got no answer.

A staff member intervened and Laycock tried to choke the individual. He also damaged the drywall in the facility’s main hall, leaving a hole roughly three to four inches in diameter. As a result, officers took Laycock into custody.

Laycock’s record dates to 1990, when he was first convicted for possessing drug paraphernalia.

His record includes convictions for armed robbery with threat of force, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Laycock’s most recent conviction occurred in May.

Laycock is expected back in court on a status hearing at 8:30 a.m. May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.