RACINE, WI – A man was charged after he argued with his girlfriend, who had decided to leave for Texas to live with family, after breaking up.

David J Guerrero, 45, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer.

If convicted of all charges, he faces up to seven years nine months in prison and/or fines up to $31,000.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded on March 29 to a home on the 700 Block of South Marquette Street in response to a domestic disturbance report. Guerrero’s girlfriend told officers that around 8 p.m., the argument escalated after he choked her for at least 20 seconds by “pushing her up against a wall.”

The suspect became aggressive with the woman again, causing her to throw her phone and a glass of sweet tea in frustration. After breaking her phone, the woman stood between the couch and the bed. When Guerrero became angry again, he “tackled/knocked her down to the ground.”

According to the complaint, Guerrero was allegedly on top of her, choking her once again, this time with both hands.

The woman feared for her life. After Guerrero gave up, the woman was able to run to a neighbor and borrow a phone. Officers responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. and attempted to kick and knock on the apartment door. After several unsuccessful attempts, officers used a sledgehammer to open the door.

Once officers were able to break in, Guerrero “began to argue with [them] and failed to comply with commands to get down on the ground.”

The police report also states that Guerrero eventually got down on his knees, but not his stomach, as they had ordered him to do. He told officers to “drag him out of the door and onto the concrete,” the complaint reads.

Guerrero’s blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit. His girlfriend told officers that he had at least five shots of tequila since noon, police say.

Records show that Guerrero has had previous convictions over the last 24 years, including possession of THC, battery, and disorderly conduct in 1995 and 2012.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a cash bond of $500 and a preliminary hearing for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16.