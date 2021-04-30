RACINE – The Racine County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against Travon T. Donley, 26, of Racine, after he allegedly fled from a vehicle collision that injured a woman on Wednesday.

Donley was charged with hit and run, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of felony bail jumping. All of the charges include an enhanced penalty for repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to an accident at North Memorial Drive and Hamilton Street. Upon arrival, they found a white Ford, with heavy front-end damage, resting against a utility pole. The vehicle’s driver, a woman, was outside sitting on the curb reporting head, neck, hip and arm pain.

The driver told police that she was driving eastbound on Hamilton and had the green light to cross North Memorial when a southbound vehicle on Memorial ran the red light, struck the driver’s side and forced her vehicle into the utility. The southbound vehicle fled the scene.

A witness to the crash gave police a description of the suspect vehicle and its driver. The witness also told officers that they had seen a male, who appeared to be the driver, walking northbound on Memorial Drive.

Police located the male, who provided a driver’s license belonging to someone else. He was later identified as Donley and his identity was verified by police booking photos. Police also located his vehicle, which had damage to the front passenger side corner, on Albert Street. Fragments from the crash scene matched the vehicle. When searched, police found a glass smoking pipe in Donley’s possession that had a green leafy residue and smelled of marijuana.

According to online court records, Donley had forfeited a $3,000 signature bond on March 17 when he missed a scheduled court appearance. He had been charged in October 2020 with criminal trespass, two counts of theft of movable property and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Donley made an initial court appearance on the latest charges Thursday afternoon. Cash bond was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He was being held in the Racine County Jail.