BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man is facing almost 40 years in prison after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an aisle at the Burlington Walmart location.

Robert Rohleder, of Twin Lakes, was charged Friday, Oct. 7, in Racine County Circuit Court with six felony counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count each of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years in prison or $71,000 in fines.

Police called to Burlington Walmart

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, Sept. 30, a man shopping at Walmart noticed another man – later identified as Rohleder – closely following a woman and thought Rohleder was suspicious. The man took out his phone to record Rohleder as he observed the woman bending down to retrieve an item off a shelf. Rohleder reached into his pants and removed his penis then began to masturbate. The man shouted, and Rohleder ran away.

The woman told police she was shaken and uncomfortable, and the man plus Walmart provided video footage confirming the incident. According to the criminal complaint, Rohleder admitted to shopping at Walmart but said his penis was exposed because he forgot to zip up his pants after using the bathroom.

Rohleder was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from all Walmart locations. He will next be in court on Oct. 12 for his preliminary hearing.

Rohleder’s bail jumping charges stem from a case filed against him in 2020 in which he is accused of drunk driving, neglecting a child under the age of six, and operating under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor child under the age of 16 in the car. That case remains open and is scheduled for a plea hearing on Dec. 16.

