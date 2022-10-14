RACINE — A 41-year-old Racine man faces the rest of his life in prison after authorities filed 10 new charges of possession of child sex abuse materials (CSAM) after the original 2021 case against him was closed.

Matthew A. June was scheduled to be charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, the legal term. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life—250 years—in prison or $1 million in fines.

2nd CSAM possession charge for June

This is the second case filed against June. After an investigation that started in February 2021, 16 felony charges of possession of CSAM were filed in March 2021, and June was given a $50,000 cash bond that has kept him in jail since. According to the current complaint against him, June denied responsibility and his defense included claims that neighborhood children were downloading the CSAM instead. His jury trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 4, 2022, but the state abandoned its case when it learned there were uncharged images they felt would help secure a conviction.

Ten images are listed in the complaint, a mix of still shots and videos of prepubescent girls, one of whom could be as young as six, and detail various sexual behavior, including vaginal and anal rape by adult men. These images were sent across devices, which undercuts June’s defense. According to the criminal complaint, June has a Salvation Army address, but Racine County Eye was unable to reach any representatives from the organization or confirm independently that June was an employee and in what capacity.

At the time of his arrest, June had a felony warrant out of his arrest stemming from gun possession charges filed in February. He was also recently married and described as someone who is “technologically intelligent” and would help children with their computer problems.

Citing new counsel, June was granted an adjournment for his initial appearance until Oct. 14.

