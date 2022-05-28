A man accused of stealing the debit cards of two individuals in 2021 and assaulting a woman Monday could face more than 20 years in prison.

Willie Wilkins, 63, was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of personal ID theft, one felony count of substantial battery, and one misdemeanor count each of theft. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.

Criminal complaints

Personal ID theft

According to the criminal complaints against him, Wilkins in February 2021 stole the coin purse of a friend containing $140 in cash as well as their debit card and that of another individual after they gave Wilkins a ride. He used the cards to purchase $222.40 in goods at a liquor store. He put the coin purse with the debit cards but minus the cash in the newspaper box of his parents’ house and told the person he didn’t want to be in jail when his mother died.

Substantial battery

Police say Wilkins on Monday punched and kicked a woman he was staying with when he discovered she was at another man’s house. The woman suffered multiple fractures of her orbital bones as well as facial trauma and lacerations to her cheek and scalp.

Wilkins was assigned cash bonds totaling $5,500 and will next be in court on June 2 for his preliminary hearings in both cases.

