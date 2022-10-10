RACINE — A 20-year-old man is facing the next 50 years in prison after he was found asleep in his car holding a gun with a baggie of cocaine laced with fentanyl in his shoe.

Julian Salcedo, of Racine, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine, both with use of a dangerous weapon, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison or $200,500 in fines.

Man found in possession of fentanyl-laced cocaine, gun, more

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called on Wednesday, Oct. 5, about a suspicious man with a gun asleep in a car in the 1800 block of Jerome Boulevard. When they arrived, they woke up the driver, identified as Salcedo, and removed him from the car. Inside the vehicle, they found 18 live rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, and a baggie with 26.1 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl with a street value of $3,200.

Salcedo was assigned a $2,500 cash bond and ordered to not possess or consume any controlled substances and to not possess or control any weapons. He paid the cash bond on Saturday, Oct. 8, and will next be in court on Oct. 13 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.