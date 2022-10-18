RACINE — A man received burns and a firefighter had a minor hand injury in a house fire in the 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street on Monday afternoon, according to a Racine Fire Department (RFD) report.

Firefighter, resident injured

Firefighters were called to the scene about 1 p.m. They found that the first-floor bedroom was burning. The resident of the home, who was not identified, had gotten outside before firefighters arrived. He was treated at the scene for burns and then transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital. His condition was not known as of late Monday afternoon.

The blaze was under control within about 20 minutes and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building and contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RFD reminds residents of the importance of having properly installed and functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

