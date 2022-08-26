RACINE – A Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison after he allegedly fired a gun at several individuals just days after he assaulted a woman pregnant with his child.

Merecede Marshall, 29, was charged Wednesday with seven felonies: four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and a single count of theft as well as six misdemeanors: two counts each of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and battery and a single count each of disorderly conduct and theft. If convicted, he faces up to 80 years, nine months in prison, or $193,000 in fines. Because he has prior misdemeanor convictions within the last five years, Marshall could see an additional 28 years tacked onto any sentence he might receive.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called on Aug. 16 by a pregnant woman who said Marshall punched her several times in the head and face after they got into an argument. The woman told officers she and Marshall were fighting about their unborn child. He also stole the woman’s phone when she dropped it before fleeing the area. A few days before this incident, Marshall had stolen her gun.

On Aug. 18, police were called to a home by someone who said Marshall and another woman were found in a home belonging to the caller’s mother who is currently hospitalized. The caller was with three other individuals and told officers Marshall has broken into the home previously and caused damage. Neither Marshall nor the woman were given permission to be in the home and were ordered to leave, the complaint continues.

Marshall jumped out a window, and when the woman exited the residence, the caller and additional witnesses detained her, telling her police were on the way. According to the criminal complaint, Marshall came around the corner of the house with a gun and fired one shot at the caller and witnesses. Marshall gave the woman the gun and went after one of the witnesses. The woman got in her car and fled, picking up Marshall somewhere along the way, leading police on a chase down 12th Street, then east on Washington Avenue.

When officers caught up to the car, it was empty, but they found the woman’s wallet, the complaint reads. She turned herself into the police on Aug. 20, and confirmed the caller’s story, explaining bruises on her arms were from the incident at the house when Marshall assaulted her after he tried to “cuddle” and she refused his advances. She also added that she didn’t stop for police because Marshall had the gun pointed at her and was yelling at her to keep driving. After she did stop, Marshall threw the gun to her, and she tossed it.

Two guns: one stolen, one modified BB

Marshall was apprehended on Aug. 21 at the pregnant woman’s house after she called to report Marshall had pointed a gun at her through her living room window, the complaint continues. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun with the orange tip removed. The gun used on Aug. 20 was found and confirmed to be the one Marshall stole from the pregnant woman.

At his initial appearance, Marshall was assigned a $30,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from everyone involved in the two incidents. He will next be in court on Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing.

