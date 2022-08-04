RACINE – A 23-year-old Racine man is facing nearly three decades in prison after he allegedly fired several rounds at a group of people at Lockwood Park.

Malik Kentle was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a machine gun as well as a single misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 29-1/2 years in prison or up to $61,000 in fines.

Because Kentle is considered a repeat offender—he was convicted of burglary in 2016 and 2018—he could see up to 21 years of additional prison time tacked onto any sentence he might receive.

Five calls to 911 from Lockwood Park

According to the criminal complaint, five people on May 30, 2022, called 911 to report multiple shots fired at Lockwood Park. Before the shooting, witnesses said they saw two Black men, wearing black hoodies with writing that appeared to be a tribute to someone, who were watching people at the park. Another person said they felt bullets fly by their face while the two men were shooting.

Video surveillance taken from the area with sound indicates shots were fired from one of the guns with a fully automatic switch, the complaint continues. Video also shows a Malibu Maxx parked on Westway Avenue. Two individuals wearing ski masks with eye and mouth cutouts exited the vehicle and made their way to the end of Oregon Avenue where it ends at Lockwood Park. After firing, they ran from the park back toward Westway Avenue.

When they searched the end of Oregon Avenue, police found 19, 9-mm casings as well as 45 ACP casings in the street, the complaint reads. The car was eventually traced to Kentle, but during questioning he denied having the car or being at or near Lockwood Park. Kentle’s cell phone records, though, indicate he was near the park the day and time of the shooting, and in his car he had a black ski mask, a hoodie with “Long Live Reese” on the sleeve, a small quantity of marijuana, and an empty 9mm Glock magazine with a 17-round capacity.

Kentle was assigned a $50,000 cash bond and ordered not to possess or handle a firearm and not to possess or consume controlled substances. He will next be in court on August 10 for his preliminary hearing.

