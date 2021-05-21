RACINE – Leroy T. Bryant, 56, of Racine, was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office also charged Bryant with disorderly conduct. The charges include penalty enhancers for repeat offenders and the use of a dangerous weapon, as well as domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Center Street regarding a stabbing at about 2:13 a.m. on May 11. A woman at the residence was treated by paramedics for a puncture wound in the upper left arm and later transported to a hospital.

Bryant, who was also at the residence, declined to speak with the police without an attorney present. However, he did tell officers that the woman came to his house, attacked him with a knife and that he had a right to defend himself, the complaint stated.

An officer who spoke with the woman at the hospital was told that she had been at Bryant’s house all day on May 10 and that he left about 6 p.m. and returned about 2 a.m. the next morning. The woman stated that she had been texting Bryant telling him to get his key because she wanted to go home. When Bryant returned to the residence, he was “drunk and high,” the woman stated. They got into an argument in which Bryant stated “Bitch, I’m sick of you. I treat you so good.” When the woman told Bryant that she was going to leave, he got up, went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife. The woman said that Bryant attempted to stab her twice but only made contact one time. He kept repeating “Bitch, I’ll kill you.” The woman said she responded “Don’t kill me.”

Bryant and the woman have a domestic relationship, according to the complaint.

Court Appearance

According to online court records, Bryant was taken into custody early on May 11 and refused to make an initial court appearance later that afternoon. As a result, the initial appearance was delayed until Wednesday, when the cash bond was set.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

