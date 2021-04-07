RACINE – A 19-year-old Racine man was held in the Racine County Jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man last Thursday, according to court documents.

Brandon Oates-Carson faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping following an incident in a Racine apartment complex, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to the unidentified apartment complex about 7:16 a.m. last Thursday and spoke to two residents, a woman and a man. The man told police that Oates-Carson had pointed a gun at him.

The woman identified Oates-Carson as her son, and said she and her boyfriend had kicked him out of the apartment. The boyfriend saw a gun in Oates-Carson’s pants pocket. When he told Oates-Carson that he needed to leave, Oates-Carson took out the gun, pointed it at the boyfriend’s head and said “I’ll merk you,” according to the criminal complaint.

According to the Rice University Neologisms Database, “merk” has been used as slang for killing someone, though its use has been expanded to include leaving an impression on someone.

Oates-Carson later told police he had pointed a gun at the boyfriend because the boyfriend had “come at him with a garbage can.”

Oates-Carson did not have the gun when police searched him, according to the complaint. He officers that he’d tossed the gun down the apartment’s trash chute, but poiice were unable to locate it. He later changed his story saying that he placed the weapon in the apartment’s oven. Officers then located a .22-caliber Chiappa pistol with one round in the chamber.

Oates-Carson had a prior court experience last Oct. 26 on charge of theft of movable property, during which he was released on a signature bond, and required not to commit any additional crimes.

In an initial court appearance Monday, cash bond for Oates-Carson was set at $50,000. He remained in the Racine County Jail Wednesday morning.

If convicted of the reckless endangerment charge, he could face up to twelve years, six months in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

If convicted of pointing a firearm at another, Oates-Carson could face up to nine months in prison and $10,000 in fines.

If convicted of the bail jumping charge, Oates-Carson could face up to nine months in prison and $10,000 in fines.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for 10:30 a.m. on April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.