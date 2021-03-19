A man pointed a gun at two others following an argument over an all-terrain vehicle sale, authorities said.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies charged Chad Solodio, 42, of Racine with one count of pointing a firearm at another and one count of disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Deputies released Solodio on a $500 cash bond and a $2,500 signature bond, according to court records. Deputies responded Wednesday to a report of a firearm incident at a Citgo in the 600-block of South Sylvania Avenue in Sturtevant.

Two victims told police they had purchased an ATV for $7,500 from a man later identified as Solodio. They had counted the money out in cash several times before leaving with the ATV, according to charging documents in the case.

After leaving, they stopped to get food, and while in their truck, another truck arrived, and Solodio got out and pointed a gun at one of the victims. Solodio told them they had shorted him $600, and he would only give them one chance to provide him with the rest of the money, according to the complaint.

One of the victims told Solodio he had given him all the money, at which point, Solodio got back into his truck and departed. The victims told deputies the firearm was a 9mm green semi-automatic pistol and that Solodio later called to apologize and said that he found the $600 in his back pocket.

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Underly called Solodio to ask about the incident. Solodio asked Underly if the call was about the sale and said without prompting that he did not point a weapon during the incident, Underly wrote.

Solodio told Underly he had a green 9mm Hellcat pistol, according to the complaint.

Another deputy responded to Solodio’s residence, entered with permission, and found a Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 13 rounds, according to the complaint. Solodio told authorities the gun was the same weapon used during the ATV sale.

Solodio faces fines of up to $10,000 and nine months in prison if convicted on the firearm pointing gun. He faces a fine of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail if convicted on the disorderly conduct charge.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for June 2 at 8:30 a.m.

