RACINE — A 22-year-old man who was convicted of murder in Cook County, IL, when he was just 16 is facing the next decade in prison after he was allegedly found with a gun during the execution of an arrest warrant at a Racine home.

Marvelo Wilson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated juvenile. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or $25,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived on March 31 at a residence in the 1300 block of Maple Street to execute an arrest warrant. When the girl who answered the door backed up and ran up the stairs, police entered the home. Wilson was among 10 identified individuals, including a small child, as present in the house.

During their search of the home, officers found a 9mm handgun manufactured by Alpha Foxtrot with distinctive features that was tied to Wilson through photos on his Facebook profile, the complaint reads.

Murder conviction

According to a story from CBS 2 News in Chicago, Wilson was convicted of murder in 2017 and sentenced to five years of juvenile detention for his involvement in a robbery during which the store clerk was shot to death.

Wilson and a woman were involved June 9 in a traffic stop in Waukegan, IL, that landed them both in jail on weapons charges for having loaded guns in the car. A story from the Lake McHenry Scanner website detailed Wilson’s bond hearing where he was assigned a $350,000 bail. In Illinois, cash bail typically requires a defendant to pay 10% of the total to be released pending trial.

Charges in Racine County were filed against Wilson on June 14, 2022, and a $50,000 warrant was issued for his arrest. At his initial appearance Tuesday, he was assigned a $50,000 cash bond and will next be in court on Oct.13 for his preliminary hearing.

