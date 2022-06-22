RACINE – A Racine man with a warrant for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday after he tried to flee a traffic stop during which he told officers he has a restraining order against the Caledonia Police Department.

David Juarez was scheduled to be charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempting to flee an officer, one misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license, and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and/or up to $42,500 in fines.

Restraining order claim & fleeing the scene

According to the criminal complaint, Juarez was pulled over Saturday for speeding near the corner of Kremer and Douglas Avenues. He refused to roll down his window, falsely telling police he had an order of protection (restraining order) against the Caledonia Police Department, but did show a receipt of his vehicle registration. Officers discovered a warrant for Juarez’s arrest, but no restraining order. He fled the scene, accelerating up to 64 miles per hour before the pursuit was terminated.

When Racine police went to his home to take him into custody, Juarez again attempted to flee by jumping out a window not once but twice, the complaint reads. He was eventually apprehended and booked into Racine County Jail.

Juarez’s initial appearance was adjourned until Wednesday because the jail lacked enough deputies to escort him to court. During his hearing, he was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered not to drive at all. He will next be in court on June 29 for his preliminary hearing.

