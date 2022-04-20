The man accused of shooting Kenosha County Sheriff’s K9 Riggs in the head last fall after shooting and killing a man in Chicago is also facing felony battery and escape charges in Racine County.

Allan Brown has been held in the Racine County Jail since last fall when he was apprehended in Bristol, Wisconsin, in Kenosha County. Brown is accused of shooting and killing a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago during a carjacking and taking the victim’s car into Wisconsin, according to a story from CBS 58 News. He was seen browsing the aisles of a gas station in Bristol on surveillance video and fleeing the scene when Kenosha deputies arrived.

K9 Riggs Wounded in the Line of Duty

Brown shot K9 Riggs in the head before deputies shot Brown, wounding him. K9 Riggs spent two days in an animal hospital in Illinois before being released. He made a full recovery and is back on duty the story from CBS continues.

The matter was turned over to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, and Brown was remanded to the custody of the Racine County Jail where he remains on a $1 million cash bond. According to court records, Brown was charged on February 10 of this year with felony charges of strangulation/suffocation and battery by prisoners, and he was charged Wednesday with a single count of felony escape when police say he attempted to run from officers transporting him from a court date in Kenosha back to the Racine County Jail.

Brown’s attorney in his Kenosha County case has requested a competency hearing that will be heard on May 16. His Racine County cases are scheduled for preliminary hearings April 22 and 27, respectively.

