RACINE – A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning at the Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Officials with the Racine Police Department have released only a few details as of 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators have no one in custody at this time, but an investigation continues. They have not released the name of the man that was shot.

Police received responded to a call of a shooting at 1:02 a.m.. When they arrived on scene, the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department rushed the man to Ascension-All Saints Hospital for treatment, but the man succombed to his injuries, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,

or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at (262) 635-7772.