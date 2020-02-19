MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – Domestic violence charges were filed in Racine County Court against a man who shredded several doors during a heated argument with a woman.

Andrew Burgermeister, 4715 Indian Hills Drive in Mount Pleasant, was charged Tuesday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday with one count of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse assessment and one count of criminal damage to property with a domestic abuse assessment after an incident at his residence Tuesday.

If convicted of both charges, Burgermeister faces up to a year in jail and fines up $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County dispatch received four calls from Burgermeister’s apartment.

Upon arrival, Mount Pleasant Police heard a woman screaming and crying as a male yelled from a balcony on the second floor.

The male in question is Burgermeister, and the women is the mother of Burgermeister’s two children, with whom he lives. Officers stepped over debris during their response. The debris came from a bedroom door and another interior door. Another door in the apartment was also missing. Officers observed blood on the forehead of Burgermeister’s partner. She told police that Burermeister put the blood on her forehead.

During the investigation, the woman told officers that the argument scared her and she fled to her bedroom. Burgermeister destroyed the door, causing his hand to be slammed between the door and jam, making him bleed.

Burgermeister tore down and destroyed the door while his partner attempted to call 911.

Law enforcement officials transported Burgermeister to the hospital to determine his level of intoxication. Burgermeister reportedly turned verbally combative in the squad car in transit to the jail.

His record shows previous convictions for disorderly conduct and two instances of operating without a license.

Burgermeister is free on a $500 signature bond for both counts and is scheduled for a status conference on April 27. He made his first appearance in court on Feb. 18.