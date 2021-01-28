ROCHESTER – A Yorkville man found sleeping in a car parked at a gas station here Tuesday was arrested on a 7th offense of Operating While Impaired, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were summoned at 11:21 a.m. when a citizen contacted the Racine County Communications Center about a man seen sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle at the gas station. The citizen reported seeing beer cans within the vehicle.

Deputies awakened the man, Anthony J. Plishka, 61, of Yorkville. Standard field sobriety testing indicted that he was impaired. Plishka was taken into custody and charged with felony OWI 7th offense. He is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $12,500 bond.