Racine police are asking for the public’s help finding Terry Lee Jackson, Jr., a man suspected of killing Brittany Booker, a mother of six with deep ties throughout the Racine community.

According to a press release from RPD, officers were called at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Villa Street for a report of a missing person. When police arrived, they found Booker deceased.

Jackson already has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest for a number of violent felonies allegedly committed against Booker and perhaps one other woman, including first-degree attempted intentional homicide. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

According to social media conversations, Jackson is the boyfriend of a friend of Booker’s. He is suspected of attacking them both in February. Jackson does have ties to the Chicago area. Investigators are urging the public to share this information as widely as possible so Jackson is in custody as quickly as possible.

Several people who knew her told Racine County Eye that Booker was in nursing school or had recently graduated and worked hard to give her children the best life.

Condolences are posted on Booker’s Facebook profile from friends and family who are devastated by her loss.

“I’m gna miss seeing your beautiful face Brittany Booker !! This is so messed up!#JusticeForBrittany Prayers for the family and her children. I’m so sorry for yall loss. She will truly be missed,” wrote Amber May Brown.

“I can’t tell y’all the last time I cried this fckin hard man … my head is pounding sooooo bad I’m sick to my stomach literally I feel so weird but I feel more anger than anything … Brittany Booker I am so sorry baby I’m soo sorry he did this to you I’m sorry he did this to your babies and what hurts the most is just thinking about how scared you had to have been,” Demia Brown posted.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Racine Police Investigator and

US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330

or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.