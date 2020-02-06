A Racine man threatened his ex-girlfriend that if she didn’t give him $3,000 and a gun, he would post sex videos of them on the internet.

Quaterius Nunn

Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, 22, was charged Thursday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with threats to injure or accuse of a crime, three counts of bail jumping, possession of a firearm and invasion of privacy.

If convicted of all charges, Nunn faces up to 36 years in prison and/or fines up to $75,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Nunn’s ex-girlfriend reported to the Racine Police Department that the Nunn threatened to post sex videos of them if he didn’t give him $3,000 and a gun.

When officers searched Nunn’s home, they found a black handgun that had been reported stolen out of Illinois and 9mm rounds.

“He stated that she needed to get her tax refund or a loan to give him three bands ($3,000.00) and a pistol. He stated she needed to do it by any means necessary or he would release sexually explicit videos of them having sex to internet sites,” according to the complaint.

The woman told police she did not know about the videos at the time the two were together.

Nunn had a prior felony conviction in 2016 and was out on bail on a criminal traffic offense from an incident in January.

Racine County Court Commissioner John Bjelajac set a cash bond of $20,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13.

Denise Lockwood Owner of the Racine County Eye With over 20 years of experience, Denise focuses on solutions-based journalism that helps her readers.