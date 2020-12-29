NORWAY ⏤ A 39-year-old Burlington man allegedly threatened a deputy and bragged about his criminal record during an arrest for his third drunken driving offense Monday.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged Jeffrey Willis with:

Threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony;

Resisting an officer, a misdemeanor;

And operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – third offense.

During his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Tuesday, Court Commissioner Robert Goepel set his bond at $2,000.

Willis will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6, 2021.

Criminal complaint on OWI incident

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded Monday to the area of Highway 36 and Muskego Dam Road in Norway for reports of a swerving vehicle and possible drunken driving.

Upon entering the area, the deputy found the vehicle reported to dispatch and followed it. While following, the deputy, too, watched the vehicle swerve between lanes.

At this point, the deputy turned on his lights and pulled the car over.

Appeared asleep

When the deputy approached Willis’ door, Willis was leaning back and appeared to be sleeping.

In conversation, Willis admitted to the deputy that he had “a couple drinks at home and later said he had two drinks,” the complaint states.

After failing several field sobriety tests, Willis requested a breathalyzer test; he blew a 0.217.

The deputy also found a six pack of beer with two cans open and empty in Willis’ car, then arrested Willis for his third OWI.

Demeanor changed after OWI arrest

When the deputy was driving Willis to the hospital for a blood draw, the complaint notes Willis’ demeanor changed.

“He began to state, ‘You know I’m going to deny everything,’ ‘You should let me go … I could be out killing (derogatory term for Black people) … I could be out killing (derogatory term for Mexican people) … Maybe I should’ve shot your mom, maybe put a bullet in your kid, maybe you let me off then,’” the complaint states.

At the hospital, Willis kicked the squad car doors open and held his foot pinned against the door so he couldn’t be moved in order to prevent the draw to back the OWI charge.

After Willis was eventually brought inside, he allegedly told the deputy, “I’ll f*ck you up; you’ll get your brains beat,” while getting his blood drawn.

Resisting

The handcuffs Willis was wearing had to be removed for his blood drawn. As a result, when the deputy tried to put them back on, Willis resisted.

Willis kept resisting; however, deputies were able to take him to the Racine County Jail and book him in on the OWI charge.

On the way, Willis allegedly bragged about his criminal record.

“And stated his third case was for assaulting law enforcement,” the complaint states.

