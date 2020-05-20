TOWN OF BURLINGTON – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a

Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash as Scott James Bucko, 48.

Deputies were dispatched to the Burlington bypass near Highway 11 about 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16 for a motorcycle accident in which an individual received critical injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transported via Flight for Life to another hospital.

Witnesses told deputies that speed and safety equipment may have been contributing factors to the accident and extent of the injury. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that alcohol may also have been a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office release did not identify Bucko’s place of residence.