We need you more than ever
Over the next few months, we'll need to stick together to help one another through this difficult time as the community prepares for the COVID-19 virus. And we're committed to helping.
With that said, the Racine County Eye needs your subscriptions now more than ever. We will likely lose a significant portion of our revenue, which largely comes from other small businesses. We would rather just focus our attention on getting you the right information.
Please consider a subscription so that we can keep our focus on providing you information that you need to know.
RACINE, WI – Racine Police arrested a 21-year-old Racine man suspected of shooting another man and holding a woman and child hostage for five hours.
The incident happened at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 Block of Athens Avenue.
Andre Deshaun Jedkins, 21, of Racine, was arrested two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of recklessly endangering safety in connection with the shooting. However, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not officially filed charges.
According to a press release by the Racine Police Department, officers responded to the residence after gunshots were fired. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot. They moved him to safety and rescue workers transported him to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Jedkins was still inside with a woman and a child. The RAPD SWAT and Crisis Intervention Training officers spoke to Jedkins, who eventually walked out of the building at 9:15 p.m.
Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about
this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,
or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Support our publication
With the support of readers like you, we provide thoughtfully researched articles for a more informed and connected community. This is your chance to support credible, community-based, public-service journalism. Please join us!