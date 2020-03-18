RACINE, WI – Racine Police arrested a 21-year-old Racine man suspected of shooting another man and holding a woman and child hostage for five hours.

The incident happened at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 Block of Athens Avenue.

Andre Deshaun Jedkins, 21, of Racine, was arrested two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of recklessly endangering safety in connection with the shooting. However, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not officially filed charges.

According to a press release by the Racine Police Department, officers responded to the residence after gunshots were fired. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot. They moved him to safety and rescue workers transported him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jedkins was still inside with a woman and a child. The RAPD SWAT and Crisis Intervention Training officers spoke to Jedkins, who eventually walked out of the building at 9:15 p.m.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about

this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,

or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.