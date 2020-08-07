Marcella M. Campeau, 46, died on Wednesday. She was born in Racine on April 9, 1974, daughter of Timothy and Kathleen (nee: Barz) Campeau.
She will be dearly missed by her son. Brandon; mother, Kathleen Campeau; father, Timothy Campeau; brothers, Paul (Gina) Barz, Timothy Campeau Jr.; special aunt, Lori Barz; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Richie, Hannah, Timmie, Haleigh, James, Kiel, Estelle and Malissa; great-nephew, Kingston; cousins, other relatives and friends. Marcella was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy; sister-in-law Jennifer Campeau and niece Allix.
A Native American Ceremony will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9 at 6 p.m., with Skip Twardosz officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. To view the service online go to Marcella’s page on the funeral home website and select LIVESTREAM in visitation/services section. Memorials to the family for Marcella’s son, Brandon, have been suggested.
Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there, I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine, wild and free, Playing tag with the wind, while I'm waiting for thee
