The March Forth to Earth Day project, an Environmental Conservation Organization, started on March 4th, 2022. Rallies in various cities across Wisconsin kicked off a movement for the Earth and our future. Wisconsin activists and environmentalists have participated in eight consecutive weeks of activism focused on climate change. The project will conclude on Earth Day, April 22, with an event at the Marquette Street Community Garden, 734 Marquette St, near Downtown Racine. The event will start at 5 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. on Earth Day.

The Marquette Street Community Garden is a part of the Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN), whose mission is to provide education and opportunities that Racine citizens need to grow their own food. The garden at 734 Marquette St. occupies a space that once was a vacant lot, according to RUGN. The garden will serve as the event location for the final March Forth to Earth Day initiative. Community members will gather to focus their attention on the impact of the pipeline on mother Earth. Likewise, the impact the pipeline has on women of Indigenous communities.

“Be a part of what may be the largest series of statewide climate actions that Wisconsin has ever seen,” says the event leads. The March Forth to Earth Day Initiative states, “we are sounding the alarm. It is time for all elected leaders to declare a ‘Climate Emergency’ and to work for ever-increasing dramatic actions to address this dire situation. It is time to put people and all life on Earth over profit.”

Event Overview

Activists will unite and gather to demand a more just, equitable, and liveable future. Racine community leader, Rev. Danielle Linstrom, from Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church will begin the program with a ground/garden blessing and land acknowledgment. Following Rev. Linstrom, Rachel Trobaugh, the Garden Manager for Racine Urban Garden Network, will speak about the opportunities available within the city and in the surrounding communities. She will focus on educating those in attendance about obtaining a garden plot to grow their own vegetables. Lastly, Rachel Fernandez, the Executive Director of the M/M Woodland Women’s Council will speak about the ongoing crisis of disappearance, murder, and human trafficking of indigenous women and girls.

The event will conclude with a ceremonial planting of sage. Sage is known as a healing herb and will be planted in memory of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (#MMIW). Additionally, there will be a sampling of squash and pumpkin-based soup. Cornbread will also be available. In honor of Earth Day and sustainable living, the event leaders ask that everyone bring their own bowl and a spoon to sample the food.

Racine Community Takes Action

Online Attendance

Almost 20 counties across the state will have simultaneous events to call attention to the climate crisis and call for a vision of a future that is sustainable. In another city? View a list of events happening online.

Can’t attend the in-person event? Register to receive the Zoom information. The event will also be viewable on their Facebook page.

