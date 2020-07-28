Margaret (MacPherson) Chramosta, 86, died on Wednesday, July 22. She was born August 9, 1933 in Racine, WI to Donald and Margaret MacPherson.

Margaret was married to Antonin Chramosta who preceded her in death in 1994. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she attended grade school and graduated from Saint Catherine High School. She worked at the Racine Public Library and later was employed as an executive secretary at Walker Manufacturing.

Margaret’s greatest love was to travel. She had traveled to 5 continents, over 50 foreign countries, and 48 states in the US. She also loved spending time with her family; cooking and playing games. She was a pianist for The Daughters of Isabella and a member of the Don Bosco Club.

Margaret is survived by her sister Betty Schuit; daughters Dr. Suzanne Day of Gulf Breeze, FL, Laura Chramosta of Evanston, IL, and Diane Mell of Racine; grandchildren Ashley, Tyler, Lauren, Tony and MacKenzie; son-in-law Bill Day; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, the service will be limited and a celebration of life held at a future date.