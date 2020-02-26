B Margaret Alice “Marge” Henze, 88, died Tuesday, February 18. She was born on June 7, 1931, in Chicago to Emma Durand Henze and Cornelius Fred Henze, both teachers.

Marge followed in her family’s footsteps and graduated from Northern Illinois State Teacher’s College with a Bachelors’s degree in Education. Throughout her 40 years of service to Racine’s children she taught at Winslow for 15 years, Franklin for 10, and Olympia Brown for 15 years. In 1965, Marge graduated from U.W. Milwaukee with a Masters degree in Education.

Marge loved Racine; the people, the opportunities, the lake, and the zoo. She played French horn in its symphony up until she returned to school for a graduate degree, worked tirelessly for its Theater Guild for more than half a decade, and belonged to First Presbyterian Church where she was an avid supporter of its music program to the glory of God from the moment she arrived in town in 1952.

Marge loved her family and friends. To her friends were family and family were friends. She gave what she could to them, and in her own need recognized they were sacrificial in their devotion to her. She loved her cats. Over the years she rescued 5 and every one wormed their way into the hearts of friends and family alike.

Marge credits her love of travel to her parents and worked hard all year in order to be able to explore during the summers, sharing her accumulated adventures and knowledge with her next year’s students.

She is survived by her brother, Edward Durand Henze(Barbara), his four children Janice Irene Faust (Marv), Mark Edward Henze, Martha Alice Henze, and Timothy Durand Henze (Kim), his three grandchildren Joshua Daniel Cain (Jennifer), Benjamin David Cain (Anna), and Ian Durand Henze, and his four great-grandchildren Allie, Emma, Nathan, and Natalie Cain.

A celebration of her life is being planned in the spring. It is Marge’s wish that any memorials be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Racine Theater Guild, and/or Racine Symphony Orchestra.

