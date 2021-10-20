Margie Ocker, 57, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Margie was born on July 28, 1964, in Kenosha, the daughter of Jeni (Safieko) and the late Oscar Hudson. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Reuther H.S. in 1982. Margie attended Gateway Technical College where she participated in the Surgical Tech Program. She was employed at Tews Concrete, then Miller Compressing/Alter Recycling of Racine for twenty years. In January of 2021, Margie began her dream job as Lead Scale Operator at Racine Auto & Scrap.

On September 11, 2005, in Kenosha, Margie married the love of her life, Steven J. Ocker, who survives her.

Her hobbies included entertaining at her epic Halloween parties and game nights at her house. She loved having friends and family over and making her special cocktails. She will be greatly missed by her dog Annie whom Margie adored and treated like a daughter.

She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Ocker of Caledonia; mother, Jeni Hudson of Kenosha; brother, Mike (Teri) Hudson of Pennsylvania; sisters, Marie (Rob) Hayden, Mary (Danny) Munns both of Kenosha; sister-in-law, Marci (Michael) Frank of Pewaukee; brothers-in-law, Robert (Denise) Ocker of Lake Geneva, James (Jennifer) Ocker of Waukesha; a childhood friend of 50 years, Lynn Gorecki of Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews and her dog, Annie. Margie was preceded in death by her dad, Oscar Hudson on October 13, 2018.

A celebration of Margie’s life will be private, per her request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kenosha Safe Harbor Humane Society.