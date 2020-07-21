Margaret E. Ochs, 91, died on Sunday July12. Margaret was born in the village of Clyman, WI, in Dodge County on January 3, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Kassa) Wesnick.

On April 10, 1948, Margaret married the love of her life Robert Ochs at St. Rose Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members and volunteers. She served as a lector at Sunday Mass and was a Eucharistic minister. She also used her creative talents to decorate the church for religious celebrations and holidays. Margaret could often be seen in the church hall cooking for church suppers and special occasions. Margaret so enjoyed cooking and prepared many culinary delights to visiting clergy, and the parish priests. Margaret was an accomplished cook and an incredible baker, she loved to try different recipes and so many people were fed with love and delicious food.

Margaret was employed with the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office for over twenty-five years before retiring in 1985. She so enjoyed working with the 4-H programs in the county and State Fair. She particularly liked watching the children with their animals and how well they learned to take care of them.

She was currently a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed her senior church bus trips and travels with her husband throughout the U.S. and through Canada via the King’s Highway from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Margaret will be dearly missed by her sons, Ronald (Roberta) Ochs of Brantwood, WI. Randall (Janice) Ochs of Niagara, WI; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers Dick (Elaine) Wesnick of Billings, MT, John Wesnick, Kenosha, Wi; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by her siblings, Hazel (Edward) Korec, Mary Jean (Steve) Smolka, and Joseph (Faye) Wesnick. She joins her husband Robert Ochs who passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Margaret’s, younger brother Dick, expresses so beautifully how much she meant and how she loved life and others. When you met Margaret, you were instantly her friend.

Dick fondly remembers:

My sister Margaret was always there for me as an advisor, councilor, and even protector of her little brother. We were about 11 years apart in age and one of my earliest memories was of Margaret jumping over our backyard fence and chasing a neighbor boy who had been bullying me. She chased him into his house and made him promise he would never do that again! A few years later I remember Margaret and I using paint brushes and blue house paint to give a new look to an old hand-me-down bike. It was the pride of the neighborhood

We were very close as our two older sisters were married and had moved away. Our older brothers were serving their country during World War ll. It was Margaret and I against the world!

When the war ended, and “the boys” came home, I remember a handsome young ex-soldier driving up in a Studebaker to court Margaret. It was her husband to be Bob Ochs. I was pretty jealous of this guy because he was destined to break up a great relationship between Margaret and me. No matter how many miles separated us we always remained the best of friends, we had a bond that could never be broken.

I know now that Margaret is in heaven, giving council to those in need and sharing her love and kind heart.

Thank you, Margaret, for always being there for your family. We are so grateful for the years that we had together, and the fond memories of family get togethers, birthdays, graduations, weddings, and numerous celebrations. Of course, we will always remember your beautiful cakes, your laughter, and kind spirit that brought us all together.

A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be made to St. Lucy Catholic Church, 1301 Drexel Ave, Racine, 02340.