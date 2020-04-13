Margarito Garcia-Fragoso Sr., 65, died Thursday, April 2, in Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on October 17, 1954, in Cuevitas Municipio Tepehuanes, Durango, Mexico, the son of Tiburcio Garcia Sr. and Anatalia Fragoso.

Margarito came to the United States in 1974 and became a citizen in 1988. He had many hobbies which included playing billiards and enjoyed playing the guitar and accordion. He was always the “musician”, whistling and humming to himself while doing his work. There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t able to fix as he was quite the handyman who enjoyed building things and was able to pass those skills down. He was also a man of strong faith, enjoyed going to church, and working out to keep his mind and body strong. He also enjoyed traveling and taking family trips to Chicago, Illinois and Durango, Mexico. More importantly, Margarito was a kind, selfless man, that had a huge heart and was always willing to do whatever he could to help those in need. He was full of life and love, who always made others laugh and feel good. To the eyes and hearts of his children and to countless others that knew and loved him, he was our Superman.

Survivors include his seven children, Arturo Garcia, Margarito Garcia Jr., Olivia Garcia, Felix Garcia, and Oscar Garcia (all of Racine, Wisconsin), Rodolfo Garcia-Garcia of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Maribel Garcia of Durango, Mexico; ten grandchildren, Juliana, Viviana, Tatiana, Arturo Jr. (AJ), Felix Jr., Gisella, Gloriana, Taliana, Oscar Jr., and Briana. He is further survived by his mother Anatalia Fragoso; sisters Emelia Garcia de Corral, Sonia Garcia Fragoso and Olga Fragoso Camacho; and brothers Gonzalo Garcia Fragoso and Tiburcio Garcia Fragoso; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Margarito was preceded in death by a daughter, Maribel; a sister, Evangelina; his beloved aunt, Ausencia; and his father, Tiburcio Sr.

Private funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam funeral home on Thursday, April 16, at 12 p.m. with a procession to follow. Prayer service will be provided by Ramon Garcia. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave. Racine, Wisconsin, 53406. Relatives and friends are welcome to join in the procession and interment following the private funeral service but we ask that you either remain in your vehicle or stand outside of your vehicle as we are taking precautionary measures against COVID-19. To view the service go to Margarito’s page on the funeral home website, go to service times and select Live Stream,