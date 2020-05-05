Marilyn Jean Stephan, 88, died Saturday, May 2 at her residence. She was born in Racine, August 12, 1931, daughter of the late Emil and Verna (Nee: Keller) Miller.

Marilyn graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1949”. On April 25, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, she married Robert W. Stephan. Marilyn was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and through the years had been active with the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Robert; children, Curt (Dawn) Stephan, Mary (Scott) Pierce; grandchildren, Christopher (Leah) Pierce, Sarah Pierce, Amy Stephan; great-grandson, Malachi Pierce;

in-laws, Russell (Lydia) Stephan; nieces, Kathy (Ralph) Born, Karen (Mike) Hagen, Jenny (Kirk) Thut; other relatives and dear friends.

Due to the current health condition, private services will be held with interment at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.