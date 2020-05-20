Marilyn Rose Werla, 88, died Sunday. She was born on April 18, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (nee: Clark) Trefren.

On April 21, 1951, Marilyn married Raymond J Werla at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, WI. They raised 14 children during their amazing 56 years of wedlock. Marilyn was a long-standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and loved to sing in the choir. In later life, Marilyn was employed as an LPN with Trinity Memorial Hospital for twelve years.

Marilyn will be dearly missed by 11 children: Theresa Cicero, Brian (April )Werla, Carl Werla, Joanne (Stanley) Neu, Jeanette Williams, William (Jeanne) Werla, Neil Werla, Daniel Werla, Timothy Werla, Catherine Talley, Julie (Marcus) Hagert; 19 grandchildren, Gina, Brian, Marisa, Kaila, Nathan, Alexander, Elizabeth, Samantha, Rebeccah, Christina, Natalie, Lucy, Laura, Jason, Stacey, Nichola, Kenneth Jr., Kimberly, and Savannah; great-grandchildren Nora and Louis; sisters: Betty Kost, Frances Neudigate, Delores Trefren, and too many more dear family members, and friends to mention. In addition to her parents Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, sons; John, Joseph, and Leonard, grandson Paul Kubert, siblings David, Donna, and James Trefren.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.