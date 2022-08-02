APPLETON, WI – Congratulations to Marissa Polzin of Sturtevant, WI, for being honored at Lawrence University’s recent 2022 Honors Awards ceremony.

Marissa was the recipient of the First-year Chemistry Achievement Award, given in recognition of her outstanding performance in the introductory chemistry courses.

She also was one of four students to receive a Henry Merritt Wriston Scholarship, awarded to students for academic excellence and displaying wide-ranging academic interests.

Marissa is a member of the Class of 2025.

About Lawrence University

Lawrence University, a private liberal arts college situated along the Fox River in the heart of Appleton, is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding in 1847.

With about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries, Lawrence features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations on your achievements! See our Community Section for more great local happenings.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.