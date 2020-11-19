These days it may seem that the shelves at the grocery store are bare. It’s slim pickings for necessities like toilet paper, mac and cheese, and over the counter medications. New to Racine in 2020 is a business eager to connect with the community through multiple outlets.

This is a locally, black-owned business that Racine residents can support. Market on Main, 433 Main Street, is a new business offering all essential grocery store needs and deli options.

Co-Ownership at the Market

Tywon Davidson and Darius Nunn are co-owners and business partners. Nunn is also a local barber at Clarity Cutz. Davidson ironically is a employee at Infosys, who has a partnership with Harley Davidson. He works in the IT Department as a System Engineer. Opening his own business is a part of his dream.

Sandwich from Market on Main

Davidson says “I always wanted to own a business and work for myself. Specifically, I wanted to own a clothing store, but I found out the cost to start one. It gravitated me to opening a convenience store and deli.”

Davidson presented the business idea to Nunn. He didn’t miss a beat once the location was found. Nunn saw the opportunity and locked it in. COVID-19 delayed the opening of the storefront. However, this co-ownership is kicking off nicely.

At the Storefront

Mary Nelson left a review on Facebook in the Rally for Racine group.

While it may be an adjustment to switch from grocery shopping at the chain stores, it will be worth it to stop by this storefront.

This location in downtown Racine has fresh fruits, vegetables, refrigerated goods such as milk, cheese, butter, eggs, and more. Essential items like bottled water, soft drinks, and frozen foods can all be purchased at Market on Main too.

Pantry staples like bread and canned, jarred and boxed foods, including cereal and dry pasta are all available, as well. While passing through town, it’s a nice addition to the city to have a store loaded with everyday items.

Sandwich option at the shop

The Deli

But, a storefront isn’t all they have, they have a deli too. If you work in Downtown Racine, this is a great spot to pick up lunch. There menu is full of comforting foods like soup, sandwiches, cold cuts, and a Wisconsin favorite, cheese.

Davidsons favorite menu item is the Turkey Club and Fire Roasted Vegetable soup. There’s a dish for everyone.

If you can’t get your hands on your aunt’s famous potato salad, the Market on Main has this side dish to fill you up. If you’ve got the sniffles, have someone pick you up a bowl of chicken noodle soup. Kids might not be leaving to go to school because of COVID-19. Filling the fridge with sandwich meats makes for a perfect lunch, at home.

Sandwich made by Tywon Davidson

Jenna Mae, a Racine resident, says “I highly recommend the Market on Main. I got the turkey Spinach wrap with pastrami and added provolone and mozzarella, little bit of spicy mustard, and don’t forget their signature chipotle mayo sauce. It was so good.”

Hours & More

Jenna Mae stopped by the deli and took this photo.

Market on Main is open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and looks forward to serving Racine. Additionally, catering services also available, email marketonmain433@gmail.com for more details. If you can’t stop by, another great way to support Market on Main is by following and liking them on social media.

