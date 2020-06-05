RACINE – MARLO Incorporated, a manufacturer of water treatment equipment, has purchased the former Warren Industries property at 2201 South Street, directly next door to MARLO World Headquarters at 2227 South Street for the future expansion of its operations.

The acquisition gives MARLO an additional 64,200 square feet of space. The company currently has 75,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space. Future plans include adjoining the two buildings together to create a larger, fully integrated campus for the design and manufacturing of residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment equipment and systems. MARLO was founded in 1973.

“You only have one chance to acquire a neighboring property so once we knew it was for sale, we needed to seize the opportunity. Once we configure the building to our needs, it will give us a significant increase to our production capacity for future growth, shorten our delivery times, improve quality, attract new customers, and create jobs,” Steve LaMere, MARLO’s president and chief operating officer said in a news release

For more information about MARLO Incorporated visit www.Marlo-Inc.com