Tyler Chang and Nick Hartshorn helped lead the way for Marquette University High School as they notched the boy’s volleyball state championship in Green Bay this weekend. Hartshorn had multiple double digit performances in kills, while Chang led the way in digs in the team’s three wins over the weekend.

Marquette University High School started off strong in their first match of the state tournament with a dominating first set win before having two close fought sets in the three set win (25-12, 25-20, 25-21). Hartshorn had 11 kills, while Chang had 16 digs in the quarterfinal win.

In the semifinal match, Arrowhead tied the game up winning the second set by two points, and Marquette University responded pulling away in the last two sets to win in four sets (25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19). Marquette University had two players with double digit kills as Hartshorn led the way with 17, while Miles Von Rueden had 11.

Marquette University High met Westosha Central in the state championship match with both sides tying the first two sets in dominating double digit set wins. Both teams played close, tying the match going into the final set before Marquette edged them out by five to win the title (14-25, 25-12, 19-25, 20-25, 15-10).

In the championship match, Hartshorn led the way with 15 kills, while Marquette University High School’s Nate Flayter and Tyler Chang both had double digit digs in the win. Dan Tompkins led the way for Westosha Central with 15 kills, while Dakota Veium led the way in digs with 13.