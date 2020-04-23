Are you one of those people who feel like everyone is staring at you when you wear a face mask or are you one of the people who won’t leave the house without it? Whether you are timid to put on your face mask or you are eager to do so, this is an experience outside of our normal realm.

That’s why the Racine County Eye hosted a virtual face mask fashion show. Racine residents came together to show off their creative masks and are promoting the use of this protection. Wearing a mask is essential and is predicted to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to the CDC.

Check out how Racine residents, healthcare workers, first responders, and community members are coming together by showing off their masks. Do you recognize anyone posing and showing off their mask? If you didn’t get the chance to pose in our fashion show, show us a photo in the comments below of you wearing your mask.

Cassie Seefeldt | Hartford | Cassie is an ICU nurse and she wears her mask to protect herself and everyone around her, especially her patients, her 4-year-old son, Christian, and fiance. JJ McAuliffe | Racine | JJ wears his mask to protect others around him. Christine Welch | Caledonia | Christine wears a mask because she believes it is best practice during this pandemic. She wears a mask mostly to protect herself when she is out. It also protects the general public in case she is asymptomatic and carrying the virus. She asks others to “please make sure to read up on cross-contamination and how to sanitize & disinfect your mask properly.” She sees many people not using them properly. Michelle Tenhagen | Racine | They wear their face masks to help stop the threat of this coronavirus spreading! Every time they go out…masks on! They wear them for everyone. Mark Widmar | Kenosha | Mark wears a mask to protect his daughter who has a rare immunological condition. He wears it to protect himself because of his pre-existing heart conditions. He wears a mask for his family and his community. Sharon Erwin | Racine | They wear a mask to be socially conscious and to protect everyone. Mary Pirrello | Racine | Mary takes on the assumption that she has it, and she doesn’t want to give it to anyone. She wears her mask for everyone else. Belinda Thielen | Racine | They wear their masks to protect the community and reserve respirators for health care workers. They wear them for all of us. Melissa Ann | Racine | Melissa wears a mask to protect herself and the patients that she takes care of in the Emergency Room. Rick Bromeland | Racine Fire Dept | Rick wears a mask to keep himself healthy so he can help the community and protect his family. Charlotte Fernandez | Racine Fire Dept | Charlotte wears a mask to keep everyone around her safe and to protect her family. Andrae Nash | Racine Fire Dept | Andrae wears a mask to keep everyone around him healthy and to protect his family and friends. Gavin DeGrave | Racine Fire Dept | Gavin wears a mask to keep his family, friends, and patients safe. Holly Anderle | Mount Pleasant | Holly works with vulnerable populations in our community and she doesn’t know who might be immune-compromised. She wears it to protect them and anyone else who might be at risk. Kelsey Kurhajec | Racine All Saints ER | Kelsey wears a mask to protect her patients, her family, and herself. Suzanne Maki | Union Grove | Suzanne is an essential worker at Ridgewood Care Center and she wears a mask for the safety and protection of their residents and others who are vulnerable and compromised. She says “It’s not just about me. It’s about them. It’s about us.” Holly Neubauer | Waterford | Holly is a registered nurse that works with a primarily older population with numerous co-morbidities. She wears a mask to protect herself so she can take care of her patients but she also wears a mask to protect the patients who are at higher risk of getting sick and have weakened immune systems. She wears her mask for herself, her patients, her family, Emma Widmar and others with chronic illnesses, older people, and anyone who is at high risk. Pat Gearhart | Racine | Pat wears a mask to show he is a part of the solution and also to protect everyone else. Matthew Brown | Racine | Matthew typically wore a mask for riding his bike but now he wears is for himself as well as others’ safety. Amanda VanSwol | Mount Pleasant | Amanda is doing her part to ensure that her friends, family, and community are safe in hopes that life can go back close to normal sooner instead of later. She wears her mask for her friends and family who are most at risk, such as her grandmother. Krystyn Hirsch | Racine | Krystyn wears a mask to protect herself, her family, and her patients to slow the spread of COVID-19. She is trying to do her part. She wears her mask for her kids, her husband, her mom, the rest of her family and friends, patients and community. Melissa Schroeder | Caledonia | Melissa wears a mask for her family, especially her dad. He’s 70 and suffers from COPD and heart issues. He wouldn’t survive COVID-19. She does all of her parents shopping and such while we wait this virus out. “Wearing a mask is the least I can do.” She wears her mask for Joe Young. Jessica Larson | Racine | Jessica wears her mask to protect her community and everyone else’s communities. She wears it for every person in this city, state, country, and beyond. “We are ALL in this together” Shanithionna Thompson | Kenosha | Shanithionna wears her mask to protect her family as she goes out into the world to provide for them everyday and doing so she is also protecting the kids at the facility she works for. She would hate for any of the parents to have to bury their child or be without their child even for one night. She couldn’t imagine that and because She loves them all so much she continues to wear her mask. Julie Hueller | Racine | Julie wears her mask to protect others from the COVID-19 virus. She acts out of compassion for others. Her mask is made from the bandanna from Wisconsin’s Ending Stigma Together campaign. Her mask lets everyone know it is safe to talk about our mental health challenges during the unprecedented times. She wears her mask for everyone in our community that wants to protect others and raise their voice to share their story of hope, recovery, and resilience that our mental health challenges create. #livingstigmafree

