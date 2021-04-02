RACINE – Maurice Robinson plans to start as the City of Racine’s new Police Chief in mid-May; it was announced Thursday. He will succeed Art Howell, who completed his last day as chief and retired effective Wednesday.

Robinson comes to Racine from the Cincinnati Police Department, where he is the leader of criminal investigations. He was hired by the Fire and Police Commission on March 13. Racine Deputy Police Chief William Macemon is currently serving as Acting Police Chief until Robinson’s planned arrival.

“I am looking forward to serving the residents of the City of Racine as their next Chief of Police. I am excited to move to a great community on a Great Lake,” Robinson said in a news release. “Racine has a national reputation for its outstanding investments in the Community Oriented Policing Model, and I want to build on the legacy of Chief Howell and those who came before him to expand on that model.”

Robinson plans to transition from Cincinnati to Racine this month and intends to start work in his new position by the middle of May.

“I look forward to meeting the officers and the command staff of the Racine Police Department, as well as getting to know and learn from members of the community who we serve. I have a lot to learn about the City of Racine, but I am eager for my family to establish roots and begin our lives in this wonderful community,” he said.

“On behalf of the City of Racine, I want to enthusiastically welcome Maurice Robinson as our next Chief of Police. I had the opportunity to meet with Chief Robinson at length during the interview process, and I have every confidence that he shares our community’s values,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release. “He specifically mentioned that he was attracted to our community because of RPD’s leadership in community-oriented policing. This is a good fit. I look forward to him being an integral part of the City’s leadership team.”