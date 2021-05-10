RACINE – Maurice Robinson officially started his job as the City of Racine’s new Police Chief today. He succeeded Art Howell.

The event started at 1 p.m. Monday at Racine City Hall.

Robinson comes to Racine from the Cincinnati Police Department, where he is the leader of criminal investigations. He was hired by the Fire and Police Commission on March 13. Racine Deputy Police Chief William Macemon is currently serving as Acting Police Chief until Robinson’s planned arrival.

“I am looking forward to serving the residents of the City of Racine as their next Chief of Police. I am excited to move to a great community on a Great Lake,” Robinson said in a news release. “Racine has a national reputation for its outstanding investments in the Community Oriented Policing Model, and I want to build on the legacy of Chief Howell and those who came before him to expand on that model.”