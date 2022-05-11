RACINE COUNTY – A first-ever, free event aims to match local nonprofits with prospective board members. Racine County Nonprofit Draft Day is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Rd., Caledonia.

Nonprofit Draft Day is hosted by Leadership Racine, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC). It’s modeled after a professional sports draft to connect local nonprofits with community members who are interested in serving on a board of directors. This is a hassle-free opportunity for nonprofits and prospective board members to meet in a productive and fun environment.

During this draft-style event, each community member is a free agent. They will get a chance to talk to 15 local nonprofits who are the scouts. Free agents are asked to drop their name or business card with various scouts that they feel are a good fit for their potential service. Then, the scouts will choose from the free agents that they feel align with their mission, vision, and values. At the end of the event, the picks will be announced! You could be drafted!

Participate in Draft Day

To participate and attend this free event, fill out a short online form on the RAMAC website. Access it through the button below. If you cannot attend, you may still fill out the form with your information, but it is highly encouraged to attend.

Questions? Email: racine.nonprofitdraftday@gmail.com.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.